Investigators work to identify human remains found in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigators are working to identify burned human remains found last week in Mingo County, according to West Virginia State Police Sgt. Dale Hensley.

He said Monday that the remains were found July 13 in the Delbarton area.

While the medical examiner confirmed the remains are human, they were burned so badly it hasn’t been possible to determine age or gender. Hensley said it will take time before the person’s identity is confirmed.

The remains were found in an area where people dump trash, according to Hensley.

No arrests have been made.

