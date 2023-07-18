Investigation underway into two deaths following crash on Lake Cumberland

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk has shared the names of two brothers killed after a jet ski and a boat collided on Lake Cumberland on Friday.

The brothers, Chase Fischer, 18, and Cole Fischer, 14, were from Kenton County.

Officials who regularly patrol the lake said crashes between jet skis and boats are not common.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Ranger Dylan Norton said, “There are accidents that happen in any capacity. Just not jet skis and boats, could be boats and boats, boats and the shoreline or underwater obstructions.”

While the cause of Friday’s crash is not known, rangers said one important aspect of safety on the water is to treat the lake with ‘rules of the road.’

”As you travel down the lake, you want to maintain the middle of the right side,” said Norton.

Norton said he encourages all boaters to take the Nasbla Boating Course.

“It’s a good resource for the rules of the road and how to navigate vessels on the lakes such as Lake Cumberland,” Norton said.

The teenagers’ father is the chairman for Fischer Homes. Company officials released a statement today which states, “The Fischer Homes family is mourning the tragic and profound loss of Chase and Cole Fischer. Our deepest condolences are with their parents, Greg and Amy Fischer, their sister, and their grandparents, Henry and Elaine Fischer. The Fischer Group has always been a company about family, and our team is grieving with and praying for the entire Fischer family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We ask that their privacy be respected during this unimaginable time.”

