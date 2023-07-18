Fallen tree causes damage to two homes, several cars in SWVA

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Folks in one Southwest Virginia community are picking up the pieces after a fallen tree damaged two homes and several cars.

It happened on Friday afternoon in the McClellan Court section of Clintwood.

Firefighters were called to the home following a report of a tree landing on one home.

When first responders arrived, they found the tree had not only damaged the original home, but also hit several cars and caused minor damage to a nearby trailer on the way down.

Thankfully, no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

