Committee meets in Frankfort to discuss EKY road repairs following July 2022 floods

Frankfort
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - An interim panel of Kentucky representatives and senators met in Frankfort on Tuesday to discuss road and bridge repairs in Eastern Kentucky following the July 2022 floods.

Tuesday’s meeting is the second for the committee, which heard from state transportation officials who discussed destroyed roadways, bridges, and the recovery process.

Just weeks after the severe flooding, Kentucky lawmakers allocated more than $200 million to flood recovery, but officials say there is still more work to be done.

“A lot of folks are using a neighbor’s entrance to get to their home,” said Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson. “We definitely want to see those repairs being made.”

In the weeks following the flooding, many families were trapped due to destroyed bridges and took it upon themselves to build temporary paths.

