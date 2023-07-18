Buckhorn School construction to begin soon

Buckhorn School building
Buckhorn School building(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Schools announced they are hiring contractors to begin construction on Buckhorn School.

“They’ll bring the demo crews in and start with the interior, and it will be like a new school, you know. $15 million project. Contracts being signed. Sub-contractors are coming on board. So, work’s beginning to take place,” said Perry County Schools Superintendent Kent Campbell.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Campbell said they plan to completely renovate the interior, and make some needed changes on the building’s exterior.

Getting students back into the building for classes is their first priority, but the process may take a while.

“We’ve said a grand slam home run would be second semester, but realistically, we’re probably looking into the 2024-2025 school year,” Campbell said.

No matter when the finish date is, Buckhorn School staff members and students are eager to return.

“We’re in different buildings trying to process everything. So, we want to get back across to Buckhorn School so that all that, everything we’re doing is in one building,” Buckhorn School Athletic Director Kristie Combs said.

Superintendent Kent Campbell also said once the school year begins, students and staff will continue attending the A.B. Combs school building while construction is ongoing.

