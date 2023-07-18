Breaking down what a UPS strike would mean for Kentucky

Experts say a strike by UPS workers could be one of the costliest in U.S. history.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A potential UPS strike could have a significant impact both nationally and in Kentucky.

PREVIOUS: UPS workers hold ‘practice protest’ in Lexington ahead of potential nationwide strike

“There are a number of issues that they have raised. A big one that’s still a sticking point in negotiations is that an increasing share, about 60% of workers at UPS, are part-time,” said Kentucky Center for Economic Policy Executive Director Jason Bailey.

Jason Bailey with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy says the wages for these part-time employees are far lower than those of full-time workers.

“The elimination of driver-facing cameras, there’s more surveillance happening that’s another issue, and they have won that negotiations they’ve also won access to air conditioning in the trucks,” Bailey said.

Bailey says that because UPS is arguably one of the state’s largest employers, any changes there could have an effect on employees across the state.

“We should expect to see a ripple effect of any improvement in job quality that comes out of these negotiations at UPS and other similar jobs,” Bailey said.

Experts say a strike by UPS workers could be one of the costliest in U.S. history.

UK Center for Business and Economic Research Director Michael Clark says that lost productivity will have ramifications throughout the economy.

”The other aspect of this is that this can be, you know, very challenging thing for the businesses that rely on UPS,” said Clark.

Businesses like treDCAL, based in Lexington. TreDCAL makes custom athletic pads for college and pro football and soccer teams.

TreDCAL owner Brian Gudalis says he and his family put their products together in a one-room office before shipping them off to teams and players nationwide. UPS plays a large role in their operations.

“We expect them to get there when they don’t get there, and you got a big-time program or player on the other side needing that by game day, needing that by first the NFL start next week being able to get that if if you can’t get it to him, I mean, it just devastates us,” said Gudalis.

A UPS work stoppage would make it even more difficult for TreDCAL and other businesses to ship out their products.

The five-year contract between the teamsters and ups expires on July 31, which means workers could start a work stoppage on August 1.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Three arrested following investigation into animal cruelty case
Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.
Surgeons reattach 12-year-old boy’s head after accident in ‘rare’ operation
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 15-month-old boy had wandered away from a home and...
1-year-old struck, killed by truck after wandering away from 17-year-old babysitter, troopers say
Southern Kentucky teens are dead after boating accident.
Investigation underway into two deaths following crash on Lake Cumberland

Latest News

Rainy and Stormy Weather
More strong storms possible today and tomorrow
New Pike County 911 Director - 11:00 p.m.
Crystal Eldridge arrest
London woman arrested on wanton endangerment charges
ACLU files for emergency relief in case against Ky. law banning gender-affirming care for minors
Classmates of 18-year-old Chase Fischer created a memorial at his parking spot at Villa Madonna...
NKY community comes together after brothers killed on Lake Cumberland