ARC announces $5 million for flood recovery, keynote speakers for annual conference

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) held a news conference to announce more funding for flood recovery in Eastern Kentucky as well as keynote speakers for ARC’s 2023 “Appalachia Rises” conference.

“Appalachians know that helping our neighbors is a vital and sustaining part of living in our region,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “As such, ARC is proud to partner with Kentucky to award these grants to our Eastern Kentucky communities to aid in the rebuilding process following last year’s devastating and historic flooding. They serve as a great example of how we work with our state partners to help communities recover and rebuild.”

ARC announced $4.4 million in funding to the Perry County Fiscal Court for the Sky View Estates Housing Utilities Project, which was matched with another $4.4 million in SAFE Act funding, bringing the total to $8.8 million.

“A great day that the surviving families can see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.

ARC also announced $996,972 in funding to the Letcher County Fiscal Court for Marlowe Rd. Water and Wastewater Project. The project is also the first of its kind as FEMA is partnering with local governments to make it happen.

Governor Andy Beshear, ARC 2023 States’ Co-Chair, added that the funding and upcoming conference is about investing in Eastern Kentucky.

“We’ve promised to be there for Eastern Kentucky until every structure, home, and life is rebuilt,” said Gov. Beshear. “Housing is our top priority, and the ARC has been an incredible partner to Kentucky as we recover. Our friends at ARC are always welcome in Kentucky, and we look forward to an amazing conference in September. We’re going to show off everything that makes Kentucky, and Eastern Kentucky, so special.”

ARC’s keynote speaker for its annual conference in September was also announced as UK Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari, who sent a video message for the news conference on Tuesday.

“You’re investing where people absolutely need it,” said Calipari in the video message. “They’ll work, they’ll take care of families, but they may need a hand. And it’s more of a hand up.”

Registration for the 2023 Appalachia Rises conference is also open on ARC’s website.

