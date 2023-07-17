Somerset man arrested on multiple drug charges

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested on Friday on four separate drug charges.

Deputy U.S. Marshals found 49-year-old Roscoe Sherwood Godby Jr. at his house on Mound Street during a search on an outstanding warrant violation.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found found 40.2 grams of methamphetamine, 0.9 grams of heroin, 5.5 grams of marijuana, 3 Suboxone tablets, 2 sets of digital scales, baggies, and cash.

Godby was arrested on the scene and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of an unspecified drug, and possession of marijuana.

The investigation remains ongoing.

