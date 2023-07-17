Somerset man arrested at Eubank Park

A man in Somerset was found passed out at local park and arrested on drug charges
By Nic Martindale
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested last Tuesday after being found unresponsive

43-year-old Jerame Marcum of Somerset, was passed out on a picnic table when Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived.

Deputies discovered upon investigation that Marcum had an outstanding warrant, and two active indictments of Pulaski County.

Upon search the deputies found three bags of heroin, along with a bag with digital scales found in the area which Marcum said was his.

Marcum was arrested by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office on probation violation, bail jumping, theft by unlawful taking, drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.

He was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

