Rowan County Investigating Double Death

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - A death investigation is currently underway after a man and woman were found dead at their home in Rowan County.

The Rowan County Coroner’s office said police received to a 911 call on Sunday evening about the people that lived at a home on Maher Drive had not been heard from in a couple of days.

After deputies arrived at the home, they found the man and woman dead.

The man and woman was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

No names have been announced yet.

No foul play was suspected in the deaths.

We will update this story when we receive more information.

