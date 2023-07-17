Pulaski County man arrested on drug charges

PULASKI COUNTY Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested on several drug charges last week

43-year-old Charlie Dye of Science Hill, was arrested after a traffic stop on July 13.

Detectives with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Toyota Tundra driving west on KY-80 after they watched it cross the center line. Detectives noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the truck.

When detectives searched the truck, they found methamphetamine, marijuana, a handgun, digital scales, 20 suboxone tablets, and cash.

Detectives also found that the gun had been reported stolen, and that Dye had a previous convection for trafficking methamphetamine.

Dye was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center. He is charged with careless driving, marijuana trafficking, meth trafficking, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

