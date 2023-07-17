Officials talk boating safety after two deaths

Southern Kentucky teens are dead after boating accident.
Southern Kentucky teens are dead after boating accident.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Nic Martindale
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk has shared the names of two brothers killed after a jet ski and a boat collided on Lake Cumberland on Friday.

The brothers, Chase Fischer, 18, and Cole Fischer, 14, were from Kenton County.

Officials who regularly patrol the lake said crashes between jet skis and boats are not common.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Ranger Dylan Norton said, “There are accidents that happen in any capacity. Just not jet skis and boats, could be boats and boats, boats and the shoreline or underwater obstructions.”

While the cause of Friday’s crash is not known, rangers said one important aspect of safety on the water is to treat the lake with ‘rules of the road.’

”As you travel down the lake, you want to maintain the middle of the right side,” said Norton.

Norton said he encourages all boaters to take the Nasbla Boating Course.

“It’s a good resource for the rules of the road and how to navigate vessels on the lakes such as Lake Cumberland,” Norton said.

The teenagers’ father is the chairman for Fischer Homes. Company officials released a statement today which states, “The Fischer Homes family is mourning the tragic and profound loss of Chase and Cole Fischer. Our deepest condolences are with their parents, Greg and Amy Fischer, their sister, and their grandparents, Henry and Elaine Fischer. The Fischer Group has always been a company about family, and our team is grieving with and praying for the entire Fischer family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We ask that their privacy be respected during this unimaginable time.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Miller talks with officials from the Virginia Department of Energy
Virginia officials investigate oil found in man’s pond
Micka Mckinney, 26, was arrested for murder.
Owsley County woman charged with murder
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert
Drug Arrest
Police reportedly find 45 grams of meth, four grams of fentanyl following drug investigation

Latest News

Hindman Settlement School
How officials are ensuring they are prepared for another flood
Harlan County Justice Center
Harlan judge resigns, returns to private practice
Mountain News at 6 - STUDENT ACHEIVER
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Zoe Jordan
KSP gives tips to keep children safe from kidnapping.
KSP gives tips to keep children safe from kidnapping