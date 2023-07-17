Off-and-on spotty storms looking likely

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our summertime pattern is in full effect as we run through the beginning of the week, and for us that means hot and humid conditions continue and combine with spotty showers and storms to make it truly feel like midsummer outside.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Warm and humid air continues as showers and storms diminish throughout the region tonight. We’ll continue to see plenty of moisture, which should help increase fog potential overnight as we drop back into the middle and upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Partly cloudy skies with us as we head into the early hours of Tuesday, but the pattern is once again favoring the potential for complexes of thunderstorms to push through the region as we head toward midweek. Nothing is certain other than the possibility for showers and storms to produce heavy rain and gusty winds should they move our way. Keep that First Alert Weather App handy so you can stay on top of the forecast! Before storms arrive, we’re looking at a toasty high in the middle 80s. Storm chances linger overnight, otherwise, skies are partly cloudy with lows back into the middle 60s.

Midweek and Beyond

More of the same as we head into the midweek as we watch the potential for showers and storms to work toward the region. Showers and storms are not for certain by any means, but we will still have the potential for gusty winds and heavy rain with any storms that we do see. Before the storms arrive, we’ll be warm, in the lower to middle 80s yet again. Overnight, storm chances continue with mostly cloudy skies and lows near 70º.

We’ll try to emerge from this pattern toward late week, but I still think we’ve got a shot at scattered showers and storms each afternoon with highs back near the middle 80s, not too far away from where we should be this time of year. Signals pointing to showers and storms being fewer and farther between as we head toward the weekend as highs stay in the lower 80s, though we may also decrease the humidity for some comfortable lows near 60º overnight. We’ll keep you posted!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.