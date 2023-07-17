Michigan man sentenced in Laurel home invasion case

A Michigan man pled guilty to a burglary of a home in Laurel County on May 31st.
A Michigan man pled guilty to a burglary of a home in Laurel County on May 31st.(KTTC)
By Nic Martindale
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Michigan man pleaded guilty to a burglary on May 31, 2021, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Officers say James Patrick Laufenberg, 51, of Melvindale, Michigan, reportedly entered an occupied home approximately two miles south of London. The home owner and his wife were reportedly asleep but woke up to find Laufenberg at the foot of their bed with a shotgun. Police say Laufenberg later left the scene on foot.

After an investigation, Laufenberg was arrested and charged. Officials recommended a sentence of 20 years in prison, which was enhanced to 25 years by first degree persistent felony offender.

Laufenberg’s final sentencing is scheduled for July 24.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Miller talks with officials from the Virginia Department of Energy
Virginia officials investigate oil found in man’s pond
Micka Mckinney, 26, was arrested for murder.
Owsley County woman charged with murder
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert
Drug Arrest
Police reportedly find 45 grams of meth, four grams of fentanyl following drug investigation

Latest News

Family identified the boy as Za’khi Williams.
Woman charged in connection with toddler’s death
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
‘They are safe’: Riverside Christian School relocates after back-to-back floods
Many people are testing their luck as the combined total of the Mega Millions and Power Ball...
‘We’re fueling imagination’: How lottery proceeds are used in Kentucky
Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Mount Pleasant Road in...
McCreary County crash kills one person