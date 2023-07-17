Michigan man sentenced in Laurel home invasion case

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Michigan man pleaded guilty to a burglary on May 31, 2021, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Officers say James Patrick Laufenberg, 51, of Melvindale, Michigan, reportedly entered an occupied home approximately two miles south of London. The home owner and his wife were reportedly asleep but woke up to find Laufenberg at the foot of their bed with a shotgun. Police say Laufenberg later left the scene on foot.

After an investigation, Laufenberg was arrested and charged. Officials recommended a sentence of 20 years in prison, which was enhanced to 25 years by first degree persistent felony offender.

Laufenberg’s final sentencing is scheduled for July 24.

