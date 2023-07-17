McCreary County crash kills one person

STRUNK, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Sunday night in McCreary County.

Troopers said the crash reportedly happened around 9:52 p.m. on Mount Pleasant Road.

Following an initial investigation, officials determined a 2013 Ford Mustang crossed the center line and went off the roadway, striking an embankment.

Officers said the driver of the Mustang, Louie A. Cordell, 45, of Strunk, suffered injuries he could not recover from and was pronounced dead at the scene by the McCreary County Coroner’s Office.

Police report the passenger, Shelley L. Gilreath, 42, of Whitley City, was flown out to the Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.