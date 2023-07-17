McCreary County crash kills one person

Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Mount Pleasant Road in...
Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Mount Pleasant Road in McCreary County.(MGN online)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRUNK, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Sunday night in McCreary County.

Troopers said the crash reportedly happened around 9:52 p.m. on Mount Pleasant Road.

Following an initial investigation, officials determined a 2013 Ford Mustang crossed the center line and went off the roadway, striking an embankment.

Officers said the driver of the Mustang, Louie A. Cordell, 45, of Strunk, suffered injuries he could not recover from and was pronounced dead at the scene by the McCreary County Coroner’s Office.

Police report the passenger, Shelley L. Gilreath, 42, of Whitley City, was flown out to the Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Miller talks with officials from the Virginia Department of Energy
Virginia officials investigate oil found in man’s pond
Micka Mckinney, 26, was arrested for murder.
Owsley County woman charged with murder
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert
Drug Arrest
Police reportedly find 45 grams of meth, four grams of fentanyl following drug investigation

Latest News

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a stolen ATV (Credit:...
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen ATV
The course offers executive level training to chiefs and sheriffs from agencies with less than...
London Police Chief completes FBI national command course
An investigation is underway on a double death in Rowan County
Rowan County Investigating Double Death
Tennessee tax-free weekend set for end of July
Tennessee tax-free weekend set for end of July