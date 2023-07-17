London Police Chief completes FBI national command course

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London’s Chief of Police, Chuck Johnson, completed the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Command Course held in Quantico, Virginia.

The course offers executive level training to chiefs and sheriffs from agencies with less than 50 sworn personnel.

The training topics include strategic leadership, image management, officer wellness, and preventing targeted violence.

Chief Johnson was nominated by the FBI London Resident Agency and selected by the FBI Louisville Field Office.

