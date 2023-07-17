Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen ATV

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s office is asking for your help in finding a yellow and black Can-Am.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s office said the vehicle was stolen from Litton Town road.

Deputies are still looking for a possible suspect.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or message their Facebook page.

