KSP gives tips to keep children safe from kidnapping

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As back to school approaches, parents should begin to have conversations with students about the dangers of kidnapping.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart said it is important that parents introduce this topic to their children so the children are able to identify situations that may not be safe, especially while waiting at places like the bus stop.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

“Obviously that may be kind of a hot spot, especially with school starting back people know that there will be children waiting at bus stops and things,” Gayheart said. “And again this really goes back to being aware and paying attention to your surroundings. If you feel that something is out of the ordinary, trust your gut instinct and reach out to somebody for some help.”

Parents should also be aware of who their child is interacting with online.

Gayheart said this is one way predators may be able to lure your child from away from home.

”But the random abductions that we majority see in the big cities and things, doesn’t happen as common as you may think,” Gayheart said. “However we do encourage people to be aware of their surroundings, anything out of the ordinary, if you feel like maybe somebody is following you in a vehicle, anything that feels out of the ordinary. People should take precaution with it, know that it can happen but the chances are lower than what we’d think.”

Law enforcement experts said the best way to help your child stay safe is to have conversations with them about kidnapping, online predators, and trusting their gut in uneasy situation often so that this is not a new concept for them if they end up in a scary situation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.