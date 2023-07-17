Kentucky State Police seeking three-peat for best looking cruiser

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is seeking their third consecutive win as America’s best looking cruiser.

KSP won back to back honors in 2021 and 2022, and earning the coveted cover spot on the American Association of State Troopers annual calendar. The agency has also placed in the top three in the past four years.

For the 2023 entry, KSP found a way to share their 75th anniversary with a backdrop in Kentucky’s heart and soul, which is coal country.

Kentucky State Police wrapped a 2022 Dodge Charger with a blue and white paint scheme to match the markings of the 1978 Ford Cruiser. The photo was captured at the Blue Diamond Coal Company located in Hazard.

Voting begins July 17 and ends on July 31 with the top 13 finishers earning a spot on the 2024 AAST calendar.

