Issues & Answers: Help End Addiction for Life

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Steve Hensley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, Steve Hensley sits down with Sonji Adams and Dr. Sydney Cox from Mountain Comprehensive Health.

In 2017, community partners in Letcher County came together to form Help End Addition for Life, or HEAL.

With that large group of partners, HEAL created a seamless process for people seeking addiction treatment.

You can see the entire conversation above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Miller talks with officials from the Virginia Department of Energy
Virginia officials investigate oil found in man’s pond
Micka Mckinney, 26, was arrested for murder.
Owsley County woman charged with murder
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Coroner identifies teen brothers killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Mount Pleasant Road in...
McCreary County crash kills one person

Latest News

Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - July 17, 2023
Hindman Settlement School
How officials are ensuring they are prepared for another flood
Southern Kentucky teens are dead after boating accident.
Officials talk boating safety after two deaths
Harlan County Justice Center
Harlan judge resigns, returns to private practice