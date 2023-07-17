Harlan judge resigns, returns to private practice

By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The 26th Judicial District Court Judge position is now vacant.

Scott Lisenbee, who held the position for more than six years, resigned to return to his private practice.

”I enjoyed being on the bench with the people I got to work with, and I enjoyed getting to serve the people of Harlan County in that capacity, and it was a very hard decision,” Lisenbee said.

The Kentucky Chief Justice’s Office appointed retired judges from a state program to temporarily fill the role until someone is permanently appointed.

Lisenbee is meanwhile transitioning back to running his private practice, which he started his career doing and continued for more than a decade.

“I’m happy to be back in private practice, you know. This is my first day and I’m excited, nervous, but looking forward to it,” the former judge said.

Anyone wishing to run in the upcoming November election for the 26th Judicial District Court judge position has until Aug. 8 to file paperwork.

