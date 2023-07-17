Florida man arrested in Pulaski County, faces nine charges

Dale Brown was arrested on the scene and faces nine charges.
Dale Brown was arrested on the scene and faces nine charges.(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Florida man was arrested Tuesday following a chase in Pulaski County.

34-year-old Dale E. Brown Lake Placid, Fla. failed to follow directions after officers arrived on the scene.

Brown was arrested on the scene and faces nine charges.

The charges include reckless driving, improper display of registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, no registration plates, evading police, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, and resisting arrest.

The case remains under investigation.

