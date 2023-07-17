Final day of 2023 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Barbasol Championship wrapped up today at Champions at Keene Trace in Nicholasville.

“The fact that it was here and accessible and it’s such a beautiful place, that’s why we’re here,” said Bruce Widener of Louisville.

However, without a contract extension, golf fans may have to drive further to catch a PGA tournament.

“Being that PGA doesn’t come to Kentucky very often, it’s great to support the PGA when they come here,” said Cecil Goodloe of Shelbyville.

In 2019, Barbasol extended its commitment to sponsor the Championship at Keene Trace through 2023, keeping the tournament local.

“For sure local, being easy to get to with a family and stuff and a real small baby. We live 30 minutes away and just having pride in our town and having a PGA event come here is really awesome,” said Brad King of Richmond.

Some fans expressed a willingness to travel further to go to future tournaments.

“Well, I’m retired so it’s not the distance, it’s whether it’s a fun place to be for a while,” said Betty Pendergrass of Bardstown.

However, the overwhelming sentiment on the course was a desire for Barbasol to be back in Nicholasville next year.

“I love it here. I hope they come back,” said Widener.

Whether Barbasol chooses to extend its sponsorship of the championship dictates whether it will stay in Nicholasville or move elsewhere.

