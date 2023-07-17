Back and forth rain chances continue, but temps cool down some

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a mainly steamy weekend, our temperatures look to back off a little bit this week. It will still be warm though.

Today and Tonight

Some patchy dense fog is hanging around out there this morning as temperatures stay in the mid-60s for most. That will give way to a mix of sun and clouds before some rumbles of thunder try to roll back in this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will continue into the evening and overnight hours, and I think those chances will keep us a touch on the cooler side today. Cooler side as in only the mid-80s. Hey, for this time of the year, that’s about average, actually.

Tonight, chances will linger under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We will drop to around 65 for a low.

Extended Forecast

Scattered chances for showers and storms will continue into Tuesday, but again, mainly in the afternoon, evening and overnight hours. Highs will again stay near average in the mid-80s before dropping into the mid-60s overnight.

Some storms could be on the stronger side Monday and Tuesday, but no widespread severe weather is expected.

Wednesday, that could change, but the threat this time around could be heavy rain. Models are showing chances for 1-3″ with some locally higher amounts possible. Keep a close eye on your creeks and streams, especially if you live in flood-prone areas. Places with poor drainage may have some issues, like what happened this past weekend in Knott County.

Now, that being said, I don’t think this is a widespread problem, but it’s definitely something to watch. Showers and storms are possible off and on all day and all night. Temps will likely only top out in the low 80s before dropping into the upper 60s overnight.

We return to scattered chances for showers and storms to wrap up the work week on Thursday and Friday. Highs will rebound back into the mid to upper 80s.

Have a good week! Stay weather aware!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

