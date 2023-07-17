18-year-old dies after car struck by tire on I-75 southbound in NKY

The accident happened at approximately 12:15 Sunday morning, according to the Boone County...
The accident happened at approximately 12:15 Sunday morning, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 18-year-old is dead after her car was struck by a loose tire early Sunday morning, a spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

The preliminary investigation suggests that Lauren Collins, 18, of Independence, was driving a white 2012 Buick LaCrosse in the southbound lanes of I-75 around 12:15 a.m. when her car’s windshield was struck by a tire, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies believe that another vehicle, possibly a dually pickup truck, was traveling northbound on I-75 when its tire suddenly broke away causing it to roll out of control and over the concrete barrier, where it ultimately struck Collins’ car.

The Walton Fire Department extricated Collins and took her to UC Medical Center where she was treated for life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The release says Collins later died at the hospital.

Deputies say they have not found the vehicle that lost a tire on northbound I-75.

Anyone with information that would assist in the investigation is asked to call Sergeant Jeff Nagy at 859-334-8466.

