Volunteers of America looks to expand Manchester Freedom House

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Faith-based non-profit Volunteers of America is looking to expand their addiction recovery services in Manchester.

With a focus on women and children, the Volunteers of America Freedom House in Manchester has served more than 350 women and more than 20 babies have been delivered at the site.

“We see first hand the transformational change that occurs not just for individuals, but for an entire family’s trajectory when we’re able to provide evidence-based professional services to them,” said Volunteers of America CEO Jennifer Hancock.

Having reached capacity limits, Volunteers of America is looking to expand their campus with a transitional home.

The addition would give women and children a safe place to stay when they go back into society.

“We’re a 90-day program. So, the women and the children, they have a safe place to be, but unfortunately, when they get done here, there’s like very few transitional living houses to take moms and your kids. So, they’re just kind of thrust back into the same situation that they were in a lot of times,” said Recovery Technician Rikki Walden.

Walden said there would not be a timetable for how long a family could stay in the transitional home, as it depends on the situation.

