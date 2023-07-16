Update: Clay County water line repaired

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Manchester Water Association announced Saturday that their water line has been repaired.

Clay County officials recently said that a problem with the master pit that provides water to all customers, along with a water main break on US-421 between Fall Rock and Clay County High School, left many people without access to water.

Now with a repaired line, those with North Manchester Water Association said their tanks will start filling up and people will regain access to water.

They also said even when customers receive water, anyone on the system will still be under a boil water advisory.

Clay County EMS also said anyone in the area that needs water can go to the Froggertown Fire Department, Burning Springs Elementary or Greenbrier Presbyterian Church. Distribution will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday night.

