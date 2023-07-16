Ukrainian refugee supports family with art sales at Community Farmer’s Market

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, one family in Alvaton has taken it upon themselves to make a difference, hosting two Ukrainian refugees that were displaced by the war. Now, Vitaliia Shevchemko is supporting her family in Ukraine by selling her watercolor art at the Community Farmer’s Market in Bowling Green.

Since arriving in the United States on July 4, Shevchemko and her friend, Tatiana Shpak, have immersed themselves as a part of their host family. Eric and Katelyn Pace, the Ukrainians’ hosts, said that their three young sons now see the women as extensions of the family, looking forward to any time that they get to spend with them.

“Tania and Jack are sitting behind the couch playing cars, and for the rest of the day, he was like, ‘Where is Tania, where is Tania?’ They are forming a bond, and that is sweet,” said Katelyn Pace.

While Shevchemko has been working hard to create more art to sell, she and Shpak have also been taking time to rest and reflect on the impact that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war has had on their home.

They said the location of the violence was more predictable, but in the last few weeks, it has been more random. This has left them fearing for their families’ safety in, and around, Kyiv.

“Today, they feel safer, but tomorrow I do not know what it will be. I think they feel better because they know that I am safe and I can help with something for them,” said Shevchemko.

Because of the violence in Ukraine, Shevchemko said that work is difficult to find and keep in Ukraine. While she was still there, the lack of ability to help her family took a toll on her.

“I feel maybe more safety here and maybe that I can do something for my country too. Because if I lived in Ukraine, it would be so difficult to do something. I can not do many things. Now, I see the support from other people and other governments. I see that I can do more too, and maybe support other people,” said Shevchemko.

Shevchemko explained that because of the air raid sirens often echoing throughout the night and alerting three or four times a day, sleep was difficult to come by. She said she still fears for her family’s safety every day.

“When I was in Ukraine, my mental health was awful. Two weeks ago, I lived in Ukraine. Sometimes I wake up because I hear the air alarms,” said Shevchemko.

By selling her art at the Farmer’s Market, and through her new website, she is hoping to financially support her family from the United States. Both Shevchemko and Shpak hope to acquire full-time jobs while they are in the U.S. to support both of their families.

Shevchemko and Shpak worked as nail technicians in Kyiv, which is how they originally met. However, their licenses cannot be transferred to the United States, which forces the two to find a new means of income.

“They have to completely start over, which is a bummer. They are just kind of switching gears, trying to find something either at the bookstore, art store, coffee shops, things like that,” said Pace.

Shevchemko’s contract with the Farmer’s Market will place her there every Saturday for the next six weeks, though she is still searching for full-time employment beyond that.

