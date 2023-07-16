Tracking scattered storm chances to kick off the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of the region was dry and hazy on Sunday, but we are tracking some changes as early as Monday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible as moisture increases across the mountains.

Tonight Through Monday Night

Mostly quiet weather continues across the area through tonight. We remain dry under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be comfortable. Overnight lows fall into the mid-60s.

We are tracking some changes on Monday as moisture looks to return. High temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. The mugginess will also increase as we start the new work week as dewpoints surge. As a result, scattered showers and storms will be possible. It will not rain everywhere, but some showers and storms are possible at times, and some could be heavy. A Level 1 Marginal risk of severe weather is in place along and west of I-75. The threat is very low but not zero, so stay weather aware.

SPC Outlook (WYMT Weather)

We are also monitoring more hazy conditions as wildfire smoke lingers, especially for the first half of Monday.

Into Monday night, spotty showers and storms look to linger, especially early. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Rain Chances Continue

Most of Tuesday looks dry and warm as some slightly drier air settles into the region. However, this is short-lived as moisture increases again by Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday top out in the mid-80s. Lows dip into the mid-and-upper-60s as spotty showers will be possible.

Wednesday is trending more soggy. Showers and storms look possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will also be cooler because of the increased cloud cover and showers. Highs look to stay in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Just a First Alert, we do have a Level 2 Slight risk of Excessive Rainfall across the region on Wednesday, so stay weather aware.

Rainfall Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Trending Drier By The End Of The Week

We are trending drier to close out the work week.

Spotty showers and storms look possible on Thursday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs top out in the upper-80s, while lows bottom out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Most of the region looks dry and warm on Friday. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but the overall threat is low. Highs on Friday reach the upper-80s, and lows dip into the mid-and-upper-60s.

