Sasquatch adventures bring dozens of visitors into EKY

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Buffalo Camp & Ride offers several trails for RV’s, ATV’s and 4-Wheeler’s to provide different activities for campers.

On Friday and Saturday, the campground hosted the Mountain Man Sasquatch Tour, educating people on sasquatches in the region.

“For some folks, they want to get educated a little bit more about Sasquatch and we do that. So, I showed up here on Friday. The first night we had an incredible ride here,” said James Thomason, also known as ‘Mountain Man.’

He added that the weekend was a great experience and plans to come back in the future.

Co-owner of Buffalo Camp & Ride Teresa Gay said it’s a good way to bring in tourism to an area that doesn’t get a lot.

“We just really want people to come in and have a good time. We’ve met a lot of good people from all over the place, but then maybe, 30 minutes down the road, they’ve never heard of us,” she said.

She added that she wants to continue holding different events such as their clean up day to help bring the community together.

For more information, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.