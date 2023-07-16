Police reportedly find 45 grams of meth, four grams of fentanyl following drug investigation

IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested following a drug investigation in Estill County.

Officials reportedly searched a home on Blackburn Road late Wednesday and early Thursday.

While police were searching the home, officials pulled a car over at another location on Blackburn Road.

Following the search and the traffic stop, police reportedly found four grams of fentanyl, 45 grams of meth, a small amount of marijuana and more than $1,300 in cash.

Elizabeth Harrison and Cornelius ‘Angel’ Vargas were arrested and charged with drug trafficking, drug possession and tampering with evidence.

Both were taken to Three Forks Regional Jail.

Officials with the Irvine Police Department also said they have “multiple investigations ongoing”.

“The Irvine Police Department is committed to a zero-tolerance policy on narcotics,” officials posted on Facebook.

