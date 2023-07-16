Police: Man arrested, charged with DUI, resisting arrest

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man was arrested Saturday after reportedly driving under the influence.

Officials with the Monticello Police Department said William Brown, 45, was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and fleeing police on foot.

Saturday evening, an officer reportedly pulled Brown over on KY-90 East around 10:30 p.m.

The officer said the car was traveling “suspiciously slow”.

Police confirmed Brown failed different field sobriety tests, and he was arrested.

Brown was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

