Owsley County woman charged with murder

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police has charged an Owsley County woman with murder following a deadly car wreck.

Police say Micka Mckinney, 26, was traveling west on KY-30 when she hit pedestrian Ethan Bolin, 33, who was walking on the shoulder of the roadway.

The Owsley County Coroner pronounced Bolin dead at the scene.

Police arrested Mckinney for murder. She was also arrested for driving under the influence and other traffic violations.

Mckinney is being lodged at the Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County.

