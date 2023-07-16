Owsley County woman charged with murder

Micka Mckinney, 26, was arrested for murder.
Micka Mckinney, 26, was arrested for murder.(Three Forks Regional Jail)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police has charged an Owsley County woman with murder following a deadly car wreck.

Police say Micka Mckinney, 26, was traveling west on KY-30 when she hit pedestrian Ethan Bolin, 33, who was walking on the shoulder of the roadway.

The Owsley County Coroner pronounced Bolin dead at the scene.

Police arrested Mckinney for murder. She was also arrested for driving under the influence and other traffic violations.

Mckinney is being lodged at the Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Teen brothers killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland
George Miller talks with officials from the Virginia Department of Energy
Virginia officials investigate oil found in man’s pond
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for suspect Jacob Kennamer they say is armed and...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man at center of THP hunt found dead
Search crews on Laurel Lake
Laurel Lake drowning victim identified
Three-Year-Old, Tristan Bowling, is looking to come into big money with the help of his hair.
Clay County native looking to be crowned Mullet Champ

Latest News

Update: Clay County water line repaired
While Shevchemko continues to sell her art, she and Shpak continue to search for full-time jobs...
Ukrainian refugee supports family with art sales at Community Farmer’s Market
The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency responded to an off-highway vehicle (OHV) crash in...
Jeep falls 40 feet over a cliff
A camp designed for kids and young adults with special needs to learn and have fun.
Special needs basketball camp takes place in Harlan