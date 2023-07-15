Special needs basketball camp takes place in Harlan

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The first ever special needs basketball camp was hosted at Harlan High School.

The camp, ‘Bounce out the Stigma’, is a program designed for kids ages eight to 21 with challenges of autism, ADHD, epilepsy, neurological disorders, spectrum diagnosis, and mental or emotional challenges to play basketball.

“What we saw the past two days was just kids growing and open up and personalities and self confidence and just an acceptance,” camp organizer Lisa Perry said. “It’s huge. They come together and that’s the key to it.”

Those with disabilities buddy up with a middle school or high school kid in the community to teach them the skills that they need in order to do that.

The opportunity to see kids learn and have fun is why Sebastian Mosley wanted to be a buddy.

”One of the reasons why I wanted to get involved with this program is because I have a family member who has a disability and I wanted to be able to help kids who have disabilities and let them be able to achieve what they want to achieve and help them get their life goals and be able to enjoy different sports,” Mosley said. “Doesn’t matter what it is, I’m just really happy to be able to help.”

Mosley added that it is good to help kids that have not been given a lot of attention throughout their lives.

“It’s always good to be able to help kids like that, who are being neglected and not really getting the attention and being able to do what they want to do in life,” Mosley said.

The program is based in New Jersey and camp founder “Mighty” Mike Simmel traveled to Harlan to help lead the camp.

Simmel said the buddies do a great job in leading and helping the kids have fun, adding that the program is all about teaching valuable lessons to kids while also having fun.

“When you come to ‘Bounce out the Stigma,’ you see that because these kids really, they feel it and when they feel it, they know it’s genuine and that genuineness, it comes and that makes these kids, it pushes them beyond their limits and that’s the whole purpose of this program, to push you beyond your limits,” Simmel said.

Both Perry and Simmel said the camp could not have operated without the help and support from the Harlan Independent School District, Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation and parents allowing their child to participate.

Camp leaders are planning on expanding the camp next year.

