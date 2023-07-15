Scattered showers taper off for the second half of the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms will linger for the first half of the weekend, but we are tracking some drier air for Sunday.

Tonight Through Sunday Night

Scattered showers are possible through tonight, especially before midnight. A stray shower will be possible after midnight, but most of the region will start to dry out and clear out as a cold front moves through. Overnight lows fall into the mid-and-upper-60s.

Behind that cold front, some drier air will filter into the mountains. As a result, most of the region remains dry on Sunday under a mix of Sun and clouds. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but the overall risk is low. High temperatures on Sunday top out in the mid-and-upper-80s.

Into Sunday night, the forecast looks quiet. We stay dry and partly cloudy. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-60s.

Tracking More Rain Chances

We remain mild and muggy as we kick off the new work week, and we are tracking more scattered storm chances.

The first half of Monday looks dry and partly cloudy. However, by Monday afternoon and evening, we are watching out for pop-up showers and storms. It will not rain everywhere, but some showers are possible at times. Highs reach the mid-to-upper-80s, and overnight lows dip into the mid-60s.

On Tuesday, an isolated shower or storm will be possible, but most of the area looks to stay warm and dry. Temperatures reach the mid-80s by Tuesday afternoon. Lows only fall into the upper-60s.

Models are trending soggier and slightly cooler for the middle of the week. Scattered showers and storms will be possible under a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Wednesday. Highs look to stay in the lower-80s, while lows fall into the upper-60s.

Extended Forecast

Models are also trending drier and warmer for the end of the work week.

An isolated shower or storm will be possible on Thursday. Temperatures rebound into the upper-80s by Thursday afternoon. Lows only dip into the lower-70s.

Most of the region looks dry and warm on Friday. A stray shower or storm is possible, but the overall risk looks low. Highs remain in the upper-80s, and lows look to fall into the upper-60s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.