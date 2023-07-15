Preventing food born sickness during summer

University of Louisville Hospital
University of Louisville Hospital(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The summer heat has been working its way across the country and these hot temperatures can make foodborne illnesses more common.

UofL Health said that higher temperatures can often make food spoil faster, which can lead to sickness.

Some of the most common food-related illnesses the hospital said they treat are E. coli and salmonella.

These can pop up after 30 minutes and only last a couple of hours, or one UofL Health specialist said it could be more severe.

“Sometimes you’ll get over it really quickly,” Molly Recktenwald with UofL Health said. “You’ll have a few episodes of nausea or vomiting. If you have a temperature of 102 or are unable to keep any liquids down, that can lead to some serious problems.”

If you’re experiencing any of those particular symptoms, Recktenwald said you should seek medical attention.

Some of the most common symptoms of foodborne illnesses include abdominal pains, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Teen brothers killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland
Search crews on Laurel Lake
Laurel Lake drowning victim identified
Three-Year-Old, Tristan Bowling, is looking to come into big money with the help of his hair.
Clay County native looking to be crowned Mullet Champ
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
Cats in Canada: Reed Sheppard starts, scores in double digits

Latest News

State health leaders came before legislators on Friday to discuss the end of the federal...
Kentucky health leaders, lawmakers discuss lessons learned from COVID-19 emergency
The COVID national emergency is over, and now health departments are back to more normal,...
Ky. health departments returning to pre-pandemic operations
Quantum Healthcare expansion
EKY healthcare provider expanding in Perry County
9,455 Kentuckians tested positive for COVID-19 last month according to the Kentucky Department...
State officials weigh in on end of COVID-19 emergency declaration
State health figures show very low or “in the green” transmission in every county except for 3...
Local authorities weigh in on end to COVID-19 national emergency