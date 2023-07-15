Parts of Clay County without water

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Parts of Clay County are without water due to several distribution issues.

Customers of the North Manchester Water Association have been advised that due to problems with the master pit that provides water to all customers, as well as a water main break on US-421 between Fall Rock and Clay County High School, many customers are without water service.

Emergency management officials say that they are in contact with the proper state authorities and that water distribution is planned for Saturday.

They ask that if you are out of water and are caring for children or the elderly that need water, to call (606) 598-8411.

