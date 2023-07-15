Monticello woman arrested for endangering police officer and three children

(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Grace Griles
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Monticello arrested a woman early Saturday morning after they say she endangered an officer and three children.

At 2:33 a.m. a Monticello Police officer saw a woman driving recklessly on Lincoln Avenue.

The woman’s car reportedly swerved and almost struck the police officer’s vehicle.

After pulling over Brittany Jenkins, 27, to investigate, police discovered she had three children in the car with her.

Jenkins received several charges including Reckless Driving, DUI, Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer, three counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (one count for each child in her vehicle) and Improper Registration Plate.

Jenkins was processed at in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Teen brothers killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland
Search crews on Laurel Lake
Laurel Lake drowning victim identified
Three-Year-Old, Tristan Bowling, is looking to come into big money with the help of his hair.
Clay County native looking to be crowned Mullet Champ
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
Cats in Canada: Reed Sheppard starts, scores in double digits

Latest News

PHILLIP GERHARDT
Police looking for man wanted for several ‘serious offenses’ involving minor
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for suspect Jacob Kennamer they say is armed and...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man at center of THP hunt found dead
Volunteers give out donations at Dalton's Food Pantry event.
Food pantry partners with church for giveaway event
FARRIS PACKAGE