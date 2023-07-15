Georgetown couple carjacked back in May still in need of van

Gary and Rebecca McQuain say their strong sense of faith and prayers from their congregation...
Gary and Rebecca McQuain say their strong sense of faith and prayers from their congregation helped keep them safe in an incident that left Deputy Caleb Conley dead and injured others in Lexington.(WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Rebecca and Gary McQuain were carjacked back in May, allegedly by Steven Sheangshang.

This happened the same day Sheangshang allegedly shot and killed a Scott County sheriffs deputy a few miles away.

The couple says they’re grateful to be alive.

Among the charges that prosecutors handed Steven Sheangshang, one of them was first degree burglary.

The traumatic experience that the McQuain’s went through is now etched in their memory, leaving them with questions that they don’t know the answers to.

“Why? Why did this have to happen? Why were you so trigger happy that you couldn’t wait to slay an officer of the law?” Gary McQuain said.

The McQuain’s vehicle was taken into evidence, and they said they were told that they will never get their car back.

They said their old van was in great shape, and completely paid off.

They said the insurance company will be treating it as “totaled”, but the payment they’ll receive still won’t be enough to replace the vehicle.

“We’re on a fixed income. We’re both retired. I work at Walmart part time, but we’re still paying off our house. So our budget just doesn’t allow for a car payment right now.” Rebecca McQuain said.

They’ve had a rental car since late May, but on July 18th they will need to return it.

Their son set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a new van here.

