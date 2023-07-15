Funeral honors longtime Corbin educator, coach

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Mourners filed into Corbin Middle School Friday afternoon to remember a teacher and a friend.

Willard Farris died Tuesday at the age of 75.

During his time at Corbin High School, Farris coached football, basketball, baseball, and softball.

“I said he was like a second father to many of us, and to a lot of us he was the only father figure we had,” said Beth Chandler, who played for Ferris.

Farris taught at Corbin from 1974 to 2010, coaching football, basketball, baseball, and even founding Corbin’s softball team.

“He didn’t care if you were a girl or boy, he just cared if you played the game and you gave it your all,” said Theresa Hill, a former player of Ferris’. “He treated us like the guys.”

Farris will also be remembered for being an assistant coach on three Corbin High School football state championship teams and for coaching one player in particular.

“His belief that a blind person could play football established the direction that my life has taken over the last 29 years,” said former Corbin High School football player Travis Freeman.

Farris’s coaching and support of Travis Freeman led to his story becoming a major movie, ‘23 blast.’

“I got over to the huddle and I just collapsed. I fell to my knees and coach Farris just lit into me ‘You do not fall down in my huddle,’ and I knew from that moment that he was not going to treat me any differently because I was blind,” said Freeman.

You can find Freeman and Coach Farris’ story ‘23 Blast’ streaming on Peacock for free.

