Food pantry partners with church for giveaway event

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dalton’s Food Pantry, an Indiana-based charity, partnered with Consolidated Baptist Church in Hazard for a donation giveaway on Saturday.

“We came with 30 or 40 volunteers and truckloads of quality merchandise. We don’t do junk. We’ve just been abundantly, abundantly blessed because of Hazard,” said Dalton’s Food Pantry President J.R. Dalton.

The partnership has lasted for more than one decade, but this was the first time Dalton’s Food Pantry had been in Hazard since the July 2022 flood.

With volunteers lined up, organizers were eager to give back to a community hit by recent tragedies.

“This opportunity allows us to shine the light of Christ. It really does. It allows us to give hope to families and people across the region,” said Consolidated Baptist Church member Steven Jones.

With an abundance of items, the two organizations were able to give people something to cheer for, which J.R. Dalton said is his mission.

“God told me years ago to feed my sheep, and I’ve been very patient and continued on with his promise of providing for us and we just continue to do God’s work,” Dalton said.

The donations included food, clothing, bikes and more for people to take home.

