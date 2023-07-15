Cats in Canada: Reed Sheppard and Co. hold off BAL Select
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TORONTO (WYMT) - Kentucky basketball continued to roll in Canada beating the Basketball Africa League Select team 104-92 on Saturday.
UK’s offense exploded knocking down 14 threes while shooting 50 percent from the field.
Antonio Reeves lead the way scoring with 27 points followed by D.J. Wagner and Reed Sheppard with 18.
Sheppard added in eight assists, two blocks, and two rebounds.
Here are the full box scores for both teams.
The Cats finished group play 3-0 with wins over Germany, Canada, and now BAL.
Kentucky will play in the Gold Medal game tomorrow at 8:00 p.m.
