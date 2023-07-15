‘Armed and dangerous’ man at center of THP hunt found dead

Jacob Kennamer was found dead along I-75 in Campbell County.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for suspect Jacob Kennamer they say is armed and...
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for suspect Jacob Kennamer they say is armed and dangerous, the agency announced Tuesday.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said that the “armed and dangerous” man they were searching for has been found dead.

Previous Coverage: Tennessee Highway Patrol looking for armed and dangerous suspect, THP says

Jacob Kennamer was found dead along I-75 in Campbell County.

“After an extensive collaborative search effort to locate Jacob Kennamer we regretfully report the results are not what we had hoped for,” THP officials said.

