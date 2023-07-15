‘Armed and dangerous’ man at center of THP hunt found dead
Jacob Kennamer was found dead along I-75 in Campbell County.
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said that the “armed and dangerous” man they were searching for has been found dead.
“After an extensive collaborative search effort to locate Jacob Kennamer we regretfully report the results are not what we had hoped for,” THP officials said.
