‘Armed and dangerous’ man at center of THP hunt found dead

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said that the “armed and dangerous” man they were searching for has been found dead.

Jacob Kennamer was found dead along I-75 in Campbell County.

“After an extensive collaborative search effort to locate Jacob Kennamer we regretfully report the results are not what we had hoped for,” THP officials said.

Mr. Kennamer was located deceased in Campbell Co along I-75. We cannot release additional details. Please keep his family in your prayers. https://t.co/iTy8bF7wxS — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) July 15, 2023

