Two killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland

(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.

The coroner says a boat and a jet ski collided Friday afternoon on Lake Cumberland.

We’re told it happened just south of the Woodson Bend Boat Dock, near Bronston.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released.

We have a crew heading to the scene, and we’ll bring you more information as we get it.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
Cats in Canada: Reed Sheppard starts, scores in double digits
Golden alert canceled in Floyd County.
82-year-old Floyd County man found following golden alert
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Blake Middleton said the note stated the person had taken the Jeep and said they were on drugs...
Tazewell man says someone stole his Jeep and left a note apologizing for it

Latest News

Five Alarm Festival
‘Five Alarm Festival’ coming to Hazard
Darin Robert Lovins
Manchester police looking for missing man
Hindman Methodist Church
Mission group to host free concert to ‘bless the area’
Fire officials tell us the fire happened Friday morning around 8 inside the “B.G. Concessions”...
Two people seriously hurt after ‘flash fire’ at Kentucky Horse Park