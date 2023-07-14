Storm chances hang around for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a warm day today, but a nice break from scattered thunderstorms as we sit between a couple of systems. Unfortunately, we’ll be dealing with more scattered storms as we head through the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

More of the same as we head through tonight. Mostly quiet conditions with partly cloudy skies. We keep it mild and muggy with lows down near 70º once again.

Starting off with a mix of sun and clouds as we head into Saturday, but as another disturbance drops into the Ohio Valley, we’ll once again spark afternoon showers and storms. No widespread severe weather is expected, but I can’t rule out a few instances of gusty winds or heavy rain with any storm. Otherwise, we’re staying hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90º.

Into the Weekend

Early sunshine on Sunday yet again gives way to spotty showers and storms in the afternoon as another weak disturbance pushes into the region. However, I think chances are a bit lower than on Saturday. We’re still warm and muggy, though, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90º. Overnight lows settle back into the upper 60s to near 70º yet again.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: spotty showers and storms will remain possible as we head through the early part of the new work week. Monday through Wednesday, we’ll likely see morning sunshine give way to afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs stay near to above average in the middle to upper 80s. It may not technically be the dog days, but it looks darn close!

