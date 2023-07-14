Spotty rain chances linger to end the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather pattern remains warm and muggy to close out the work week. We are also tracking spotty rain chances. It will not rain everywhere, but some of you may need the umbrella at times.

Friday Forecast

Another warm and muggy day is on tap across the mountains. We stay partly cloudy, and temperatures look to top out in the mid-to-upper-80s by Friday afternoon. We could see heat index values as high as the mid-and-lower-90s, so be sure to take those heat safety tips very seriously. Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan to be outdoors for an extended period of time.

Spotty showers are possible as we end the work week. It will not rain everywhere or be a washout, but some isolated showers are possible.

Into Friday night, most of the region looks to stay dry. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of us remain dry, mild and muggy. Overnight lows fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Weekend Forecast

This summer weather pattern looks to continue into the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday under a mix of Sun and clouds. The severe weather threat looks very low, but some heavier showers and storms can not be ruled out. A Level 1 Marginal risk is in place across the area for strong, straight-line winds and small hail. Highs on Saturday top out in the mid-80s, and overnight lows only bottom out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Models are trending drier on Sunday. An isolated shower or storm will be possible, but most of the region looks dry, warm and muggy. Highs remain in the upper-80s under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s.

Next Work Week

The forecast does not change much for the next work week. We remain warm and muggy with pop-up showers and storms possible at times.

Temperatures soar into the upper-80s and lower-90s on Monday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan to be outside. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, but it does not look to be a washout. Lows remain in the mid-to-upper-60s.

Again, models are trending drier for Tuesday. A stray shower or two will be possible, but most of us look dry. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-80s under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures dip into the upper-60s.

Scattered showers and storms look possible on Wednesday under a partly sunny sky. Highs may be slightly cooler in the mid-to-lower-80s. We will keep an eye on it.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.