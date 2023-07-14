SKY man sentenced for attempted murder and drug charges

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Anthony Anderson was convicted of trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin, alongside attempted murder of a police officer.

Anderson received 20 years. He was sentenced as a violent offender, requiring him to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

His drug trafficking investigation was conducted by Williamsburg Police Department and attempted murder investigation was conducted by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

Whitley County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling thanked everyone for their cooperation.

