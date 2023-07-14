Santa’s sleigh stops in Floyd County for Christmas in July

Santa visited The Star City Friday.
Santa visited The Star City Friday.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg’s small businesses are celebrating the Christmas season a little early. Christmas in July kicked off Friday, bringing the community together for a festive flash.

The event, which included sales and special gifts from stores around the Star City, has a special guest visitor: Jolly Ol’ St. Nicholas himself.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Santa said the businesses working together to give a joyful glimpse into the holiday season is one of the most magical things about small shops.

“It’s stuff that they’re not gonna find any place else. And that makes it unique. And I think that’s what’s special,” he said. “When they can come together and unite and do that and show the community that they’re here.”

Business owners say the annual event is always a fun time and they hope it encourages people to spend more time and money at the local stores, hoping they will remember them during the holiday season when shopping for gifts.

“Shopping locally keeps your business in business. When you’re not shopping local, you’re gonna take what businesses we do have in these small towns- they’ll go out of business,” said Poly Sexton, Manager of Lad N’ Lassie Children’s Boutique.

You can follow the merchants and their network here.

