Possible causes of violence at juvenile facility identified

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A nine month investigation began after several fires at a Jefferson County facility, an escape and then a riot several months later in Adair County.

William Spears conducted the study, and he told members of Kentucky’s legislature using social workers instead of youth workers created challenges.

Spears explained, “Three youth were not separated because intake staff did not have time for a proper intake and could not identify their affiliations.”

Spears recommendations to legislators include a new system where staff recognize characteristics of potentially dangerous youth.

“The booking system includes areas to identify such as descriptions of tattoos, photographs, but it does not have required fields not designed to generate reports, and is used inconsistently,” said Spears.

Lawmakers also heard from the Secretary of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Kerry Harvey who pointed to a lot of problem with staffing.

“It will take time to get to where we need to be on that. And even when we get our numbers up, we are going to have a lack of experience. We have had so much turnover,” said Harvey.

Senator Reggie Thomas (D-Lexington) said they are seeing a difference in juveniles never seen before.

“The second part is that we are dealing with is that we are seeing a different type of juvenile now come through the system than 20 years ago. We have heard the mention of gangs several times,” Thomas explained.

Presenters said lawmakers should also explore building a hospital to support kids with psychological illness.

