Possible causes of violence at juvenile facility identified

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Phil Pendleton and RJ Johnson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A nine month investigation began after several fires at a Jefferson County facility, an escape and then a riot several months later in Adair County.

William Spears conducted the study, and he told members of Kentucky’s legislature using social workers instead of youth workers created challenges.

Spears explained, “Three youth were not separated because intake staff did not have time for a proper intake and could not identify their affiliations.”

Spears recommendations to legislators include a new system where staff recognize characteristics of potentially dangerous youth.

“The booking system includes areas to identify such as descriptions of tattoos, photographs, but it does not have required fields not designed to generate reports, and is used inconsistently,” said Spears.

Lawmakers also heard from the Secretary of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Kerry Harvey who pointed to a lot of problem with staffing.

“It will take time to get to where we need to be on that. And even when we get our numbers up, we are going to have a lack of experience. We have had so much turnover,” said Harvey.

Senator Reggie Thomas (D-Lexington) said they are seeing a difference in juveniles never seen before.

“The second part is that we are dealing with is that we are seeing a different type of juvenile now come through the system than 20 years ago. We have heard the mention of gangs several times,” Thomas explained.

Presenters said lawmakers should also explore building a hospital to support kids with psychological illness.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
Cats in Canada: Reed Sheppard starts, scores in double digits
Golden alert canceled in Floyd County.
82-year-old Floyd County man found following golden alert
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Blake Middleton said the note stated the person had taken the Jeep and said they were on drugs...
Tazewell man says someone stole his Jeep and left a note apologizing for it

Latest News

Reed Sheppard postgame-Canada
Santa visited The Star City Friday.
Santa’s sleigh stops in Floyd County for Christmas in July
Three-Year-Old, Tristan Bowling, is looking to come into big money with the help of his hair.
Clay County native looking to be crowned Mullet Champ
Camp Noah participants receive free bikes.
KSP delivers bikes to Camp Noah participants