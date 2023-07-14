More than 20 county road signs missing, stolen in Magoffin County

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Magoffin County say missing or stolen county road signs are nothing new.

“What we’ve seen sporadically over the past three or four years is certain signs being picked up or taken, and it’s not been something that happens all the time, but one or two here and there,” said Maggofin County Judge-Executive Matthew Wireman.

Wireman added that in the past two weeks, more than 20 have gone missing in several areas in the county, but officials are not quite sure who is taking the signs down or why.

“We’ve heard everything from people doing it for collectors’ items, or they’re doing it as a prank, or they’re doing it to take to the scrap yards,” said Wireman.

Wireman also said the main areas in which officials have seen stolen or missing signs are Cow Creek, Johnson Fork, Burning Fork, and Rockhouse, but if this continues, it could prove to be a serious safety concern for local residents and first responders.

“[First responders] might have called the road a certain name their whole life and then when we did the 911 remapping, it got a different name, so when they’re out responding to a fire or to an EMS call they may not know it by that name,” he said. “Seeing that big reflective sign at night with the county road number on it will help them get there that much faster, so taking these signs down is putting lives in danger.”

Officials are also urging folks to call the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 349-2914 if they have any information on the missing signs or about who may be taking them down.

